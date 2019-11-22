Tesla Cybertruck debut

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the company's newest vehicle, The Cybertruck, an all-electric pickup.

LOS ANGELES (NBC NEWS) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled the long-awaited Cybertruck.

At a promotional event in Los Angeles, Musk unveiled the trapezoid-shaped vehicle.

Musk calls the design ‘cyberpunk’, and is inspired by two films Blade Runner, and the Bond film, The Spy Who Loved Me.

Tesla showed how much abuse the truck could take – striking it with a sledgehammer.

Musk even claims the vehicle can withstand a nine millimeter bullet.

The company even wanted to show how strong the windows in the Cybertruck are, but that didn’t go quite as planned.

Musk quipped – ‘well, it didn’t go through.’

The experimental vehicle is entering a marketplace dominated by the Ford F-150 and the Chevy Silverado.

Models range from the $40,000, two-wheel drive that goes 250 miles on a charge to the $70,000, all-wheel drive vehicle that can go 500 miles on a single charge.

Production of the Cybertruck is expected to begin in late 2021

