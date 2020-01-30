Telescope captures Sun’s surface in the highest resolution ever seen

The telescope from Hawaii has grabbed the highest resolution photos of the Sun's surface ever seen by man

(FOX NEWS) — New images of the sun revealed thanks to the Daniel K. solar telescope.

The telescope sits around 10,000 feet above sea level in Maui, Hawaii and has the world’s largest solar mirror, which is 13-feet in size.

According to the National Solar Observatory (NSO), the telescope was able to capture features as small as 18 miles in size.

It found a pattern of turbulent, “boiling” gas is shown covering the sun.

The NSO adding they were able to find more visible markers of magnetic fields, as well.

Studying the sun’s activity is important because it helps us predict problems on Earth.

