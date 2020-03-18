Breaking News
Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland, River Road, Highland Park ISDs cancel school next week

“Telehealth” Apps Offer Virtual Doctor Visits

Tech News

by: PC Mike Wendland

Posted: / Updated:

With so much emphasis on social distancing in light of the coronavirus outbreak, what to do if you start to feel sick? One option is a virtual doctors visit on your phone or tablet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss