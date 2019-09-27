Tech’s Big Week

Samsung's revolutionary "Fold" smartphone hit store shelves Friday, capping off a big week in the tech world that included announcements and roll-outs from Facebook and Amazon.

Amazon announced it will be adding celebrity voices to its virtual assistant Alexa, with Samuel L. Jackson and others taking part.

Amazon also unveiled more than a dozen new products including new Echo speakers, a pet tracker, wireless earbuds, Echo Frames glasses and a smart ring called Echo Loop.

The Echo devices are new ways for Amazon’s AI to learn more about its users.

“They can gain more insight into how we shop and how we think,” notes Suzanne Kantra of Techlicious.com.

Meanwhile, Facebook is developing a virtual hangout called “Facebook Horizon,” a social augmented reality experience coming next year through the Oculus Quest Headset.

Finally, Samsung’s foldable phone is hitting shelves after a months-long delay.

The Fold opens like a book into a 7.3 inch screen.

