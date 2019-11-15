Technology Provides Winter Workouts From Home

As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, it may be harder to fit in exercise! But a growing number of streaming fitness options can help you stay in shape and prevent holiday weight gain - without having to leave the house.

Beachbody is celebrating its 20th year making video workouts. Now, users can access more than 800 workouts through Beachbody on Demand for about $2 per week. The program uses minimal space and usually just requires an exercise mat and a set of dumbbells.

There are also many free fitness apps such as Sworkit or Openfit, which provides a digital personal trainer.

Studies suggest doing your workout first thing in the morning will help you stick with it.

It’s also helpful if you have an accountability buddy, which can also be digital. Many of the apps have features to connect with others working out, or you could use social media to find someone with similar goals.

