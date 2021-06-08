Survey: Apps Americans Can’t live without

HOUSTON (CW39) – Americans have a love-hate relationship with social media especially after a year mostly at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. So how are Americans really feeling about social media post pandemic? Well, SatelliteInternet.com surveyed 1,000 Americans 18 years of age or older about their social media activity, preferences, and experiences across 11 of the most popular platforms to find out. Numbers show that Facebook is still most popular in the U.S., but it also negatively affects mood the most. When it comes to what app Americans can live without TikTok tops the list. In fact, 43% would be okay with deleting TikTok forever followed by Twitter at 39% and Facebook 39%. The survey also discovered Facebook and Instagram are the biggest social media “time-sucks”. Facebook leads the survey with 65% saying it’s the most time-consuming followed by Instagram 43%.

For more on this survey click this link.