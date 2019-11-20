Survey: 95% to do Christmas shopping online

Study: 95% of consumers to do majority of Christmas shopping online

(CNN) — Forget about the dash for sales at the mall.

According to a new study, 95-percent of Americans will do a majority of their Christmas shopping online this year.

The survey by “LeanPlum” – a business analytics firm – says that younger Americans lead the trend.

About 16-percent of them will only do their shopping online.

80 percent of respondents said they’ll shop on their mobile phones.

Three-quarters of shoppers find it helpful to receive emails from retailers regarding deals and promotions.

