Survey: 95% to do Christmas shopping online

(CNN) — Forget about the dash for sales at the mall.
According to a new study, 95-percent of Americans will do a majority of their Christmas shopping online this year.
The survey by “LeanPlum” – a business analytics firm – says that younger Americans lead the trend.
About 16-percent of them will only do their shopping online.
80 percent of respondents said they’ll shop on their mobile phones.
Three-quarters of shoppers find it helpful to receive emails from retailers regarding deals and promotions.
