Study: Self-driving cars don’t prevent all crashes

(CNN) — A new study found that self-driving cars likely can’t prevent all wrecks.

The insurance institute for highway safety looked at 5,0000 police-reported crashes from the National Motor Vehicle Crash Causation survey.

This includes accidents where at least one vehicle was towed away and emergency services were called to the scene.

The data suggests that self-driving cars would have been able to avoid only a third of the crashes which were due to perception errors or driver incapacitation.

To avoid the other accidents, the cars would need to be designed and programmed to prioritize safety over speed and driver convenience.

