Study: People now text nearly as fast as they type

Study finds people are closing the typing gap when it comes to mobile devices.

(CNN) — Forget speed typing!

Apparently a lot more people are speed texting!

A new study out says people are now texting on their mobile devices nearly as fast as they can type.

Researchers looked at the speed and accuracy of 37,000 people in 160-countries.

They found those in the study texted on average around 36 words per minute.

If they used both of their thumbs– the speed increased to 38-words on average.

As you can probably guess, researchers say the findings vary depending on the generation.

They say participants between the age of ten and 19 texted ten words a minute faster than those in their 40s.

The data was gathered from around the world, but most of the volunteers were women in their early 20s.

On average the volunteers spent around six hours a day using a mobile device, and about 50-percent of the participants came from the US.