Study: People addicted to social media show desire to be “Cruel”

(FOX NEWS) — Finding yourself more cranky, mean even cruel in recent encounters?
A new study says your social media use may be making you that way.
Researchers at Michigan State University taking a look at problematic use of social media among 472 college-aged users, particularly Facebook and Snapchat, and finding the greater a person’s social media addiction is, the more that person desires negative social rewards.
Users received positive benefits of admiration, sexual relationships, sociability but also negative “Social potency” defined as cruelty, callousness, and using others for personal gain.
The study published in “Addictive Behaviors Reports“.
