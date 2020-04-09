Students from Ivy League schools can tutor your kid for free

Online tutoring company, GoPeer, is connecting children learning from home because of COVID-19, with tutors from Harvard and MIT for free.

(FOX NEWS) — With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many schools to close their doors to help slow the outbreak, many parents are left having to help their kids with their studies but now some Ivy League students are here to lend a helping hand.

Some parents are slowly realizing just how long its been since they’ve taken biology, calculus, and other classes their students’ may be struggling with.

GoPeer, an online tutoring company, is here to help students and parents during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is now offering two free tutoring hours pairing your kid with a student from an Ivy League university.

All of the tutors are said to have mastered the subjects they’re tutoring.

The company uses an array of tools including video chat, virtual white boards, and photo sharing apps.

GoPeer tutors students ages five through 18.

