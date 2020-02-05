1  of  25
Sprint and Comcast take on robocalls

by: Fox News , Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — A phone company and a cable giant partner to help stop invasive robocalls.

Sprint and Comcast have come up with a call-authentication technology designed to thwart the massive number of robocalls made in the US.

The two will use a call-identification technology known as “secure telephone identity revisited”.

The technology makes for verification of the calling party’s authorization to use a particular telephone number for an incoming call.

The companies began working with the technology last year to protect their customers.

Robocalling, the practice of making bulk unsolicited commercial communications, scams one in 10 Americans each year resulting in about %9-point-5 billion dollars in losses, according to TechRepublic.

