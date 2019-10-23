Spotify giving away free Google Home minis

The streaming service is giving Spotify premium subscribers a free Google Home mini now through November 15th.

(FOX NEWS) — Spotify is celebrating the holidays a bit early this year.

The streaming service wants to show appreciation for its listeners with a free gift, a Google Home Mini.

If you’re a premium subscriber, you can get one of the smart speakers sent right to your door.

To claim one, all you have to do is visit Spotify’s website and follow the instructions.

The tech giant offered the same giveaway last year for customers with family plans but this time, users with individual accounts are also eligible.

You better hurry though, the deal only runs while supplies last or through November 15th.