Snapchat topping 200m daily users for 1st time

Snapchat shows new signs of life, topping 200 million daily users for first time

It seems Snapchat is making a comeback.

The social media company ended a long lull last month by adding 13-million daily users in just three months.

In late 2017, a poorly-received redesign of the photo-sharing app cost Snapchat millions of users.

Since then, the company has been working to make things right again as it battles its big rival Instagram.

Executives said Snapchat’s focus on privacy gives it a competitive advantage.

Now, Snapchat is showing new signs of life with more than 200-million daily users for the first time ever.

It attributed user growth, which had stalled last year, to better quality exclusive content.