Smart grocery cart lets you scan as you shop!

Smart shopping carts will let you skip the grocery store line

(CNN) — Imagine filling your shopping cart at a store and just walking out.

Sounds like a good way to get arrested for shoplifting but it’s actually an idea being explored by some startups.

Companies like Caper have developed smart shopping carts.

It’s similar to Amazon’s “Go” stores but instead of using cameras and artificial intelligence to see what you’ve taken off shelves cameras and sensors are built into your cart.

There’s also a built-in scale to weigh items, in case you have to pay by the pound for an item.

Customers pay by credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

If something goes wrong on the way out, a store employee is notified.

While Amazon Go has focused on smaller scale stores, the co-founder of Caper says the smart carts could work well in a large grocery store.

