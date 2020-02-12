Samsung Unveils “Z-Flip”

New folding phone features bendable glass, improved durability and other new features.

(NBC News) Samsung is hoping you’ll fall in love with it’s new folding phone when it comes out this Valentine’s Day.

THE “Galaxy Z Flip,” unveiled Tuesday, is a follow-up to the folding smartphone the company launched last year. That model had issues with screen defects and a delayed launch.

The company redesigned this new offering to be more like a high tech flip phone.

“It’s a more appealing idea, I think, where its meant to fold down to a smaller size versus the idea of a phone getting even larger,” says CNET’s Scott Stein.

The Z Flip features a new kind of bendable glass and improved screen durability.

Samsung hopes to generate buzz in the growing foldables market. Just last week, Motorola released a similar-looking Razr phone.

Samsung also unveiled it’s new flagship S20 series, all equipped with a major camera makeover with 8K video, better specs and 5G capability built-in across the board.

Read more: https://cnb.cx/2vlyC9d

