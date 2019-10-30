Samsung unveils new square foldable phone

The South Korean tech giant released a teaser video of its new foldable phone concept at a developer conference in the United States.

(FOX NEWS) — Samsung announcing a new foldable phone is in the works.

The tech company, which launched its first ever foldable phone last month, is back at it again.

This time Samsung is modeling the new device after a flip phone.

Company officials releasing this teaser video showing how the gadget is expected to fold in half, long-ways.

Samsung says the new square shape will make the phone more compact.

The company has not released a name or expected launch date for the phone yet but, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is currently available for around $2,000 if you can’t wait.