Samsung Galaxy Note 10 lacks headphone jack

Headphone jacks are disappearing from the designs of advanced smartphones

(FOX News) – Samsung just revealed its new Galaxy Note 10 line of phones.

But some tech experts are scratching their heads about the products’ lack of a headphone jack.

A Samsung rep tells the verge they ditched the audio port to make space for a larger battery.

Samsung making the move after three years of holding the line against Apple, which got rid of the jack in 2016.

But Samsung isn’t going to leave you hanging.

The new “Note” includes a headphone adapter cord.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10-plus launch August 23rd starting at $950 dollars.

You can pre-order one now.