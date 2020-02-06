Ring update lets users improve privacy

Updates to Ring security cameras gives consumers more privacy options

(CNN) — People with Ring home security cameras can upgrade their security by updating their settings.

That after multiple reports of hackers gaining access to ring cameras and about the company sharing videos with police departments there were concerns about consumer privacy.

But now, Ring — which is owned by Amazon — is offering an in-app privacy dashboard.

It lets users manage devices and third party services and allows them to decide whether police can make requests for video access.

There’s also an opt-out setting on all new accounts.

