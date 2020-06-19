Report: Google Chrome extensions used to spy on users

(CNN) — A new report shows hackers used Google Chrome extensions to spy on users.
Cybersecurity firm Awake Security says the add-ons were downloaded more than 32 million times.
Normally, extensions enable browsers to handle additional functions to enhance user experience.
But, these allowed spies to take screenshots and steal passwords.
Google says it has removed the malicious extensions and that it regularly scans for malware.
