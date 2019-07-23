Report: Facebook Kids App allowed unauthorized chats

Consumer Reports says Facebook fixed flaw that allowed kids to have unauthorized adults in their chats

A flaw in Facebook’s messaging app for kids allowed thousands of users to enter group chats with strangers.

According to Consumer Reports, “Messenger Kids” enables children between 6 and 12 years old to chat with family members and a list of friends pre-approved by their parents.

But a “technical error” in the app meant it was possible for a child to enter a group chat with people who hadn’t been approved by their parents.

Facebook told Consumer Reports it has fixed the flaw.

The social media giant also alerted parents of the problem and says it has not received any reports of suspicious activity because of the issue.

It’s unknown how long the design flaw lasted.