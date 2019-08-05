Reactions to Instagram’s changing “like” policy

(FOX NEWS) – Instagram facing backlash over rolling out new software updates social media users say could affect their livelihoods.

Instagram previously testing a new concept in Canada letting users see how many “likes” their post gets but blocking others from seeing the numbers.

Now the social media giant adding Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and Brazil to the list.

Marketing company “CPC Strategy” says social media influencers can make about $1,000 for every one-hundred-thousand followers they have.

Influencers in these countries are worried the new changes will affect their earnings citing companies may not want to pay them to post about a product if they can’t measure how many likes the posts will get.