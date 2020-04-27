Racist Hackers Crash Zoom Party

The University of South Carolina's Association of African American Students was hosting its annual spring cookout using the virtual meeting platform when the incident happened.

The Association of African American Students was hosting its annual spring cookout using the virtual meeting platform Zoom when the incident happened Friday night, students say.

Saturday morning, UofSC President Bob Caslen tweeted about the incident. He called what happened “absolutely unacceptable and disgusting.”

“I can’t apologize enough to the UofSC students who witnessed such ignorance while gathering to fellowship with one another during this unprecedented time,” Caslen said on Twitter.

He said university officials are investigating.

