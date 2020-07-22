Quarantiners are developing crushes on Amazon’s Alexa

A new survey shows a staggering 28% of people admitted to having the hots for the online store’s voice-recognition software

(FOX NEWS) — Hey Alexa can I get your number?

The loneliness of quarantine is really getting to some as a new study shows 28-percent of people admitted to being attracted to Amazon’s voice-recognition software.

This, according to sex toy company WeVibe which surveyed about 1,000 participants about their robotic sexual preferences.

Relationship experts say Alexa’s signature smooth voice is a turn-on especially during these anxious times.

But Alexa fetishists might want to refrain from talking dirty to the digital help.

Last year, several ex-Amazon employees claimed the e-commerce giant is listening to civilians through the device with workers sifting through as many as 1,000 voice recordings per shift.

Amazon has said it keeps recordings only to improve products.

