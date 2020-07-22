Quarantiners are developing crushes on Amazon’s Alexa

(FOX NEWS) — Hey Alexa can I get your number?
The loneliness of quarantine is really getting to some as a new study shows 28-percent of people admitted to being attracted to Amazon’s voice-recognition software.
This, according to sex toy company WeVibe which surveyed about 1,000 participants about their robotic sexual preferences.
Relationship experts say Alexa’s signature smooth voice is a turn-on especially during these anxious times.
But Alexa fetishists might want to refrain from talking dirty to the digital help.
Last year, several ex-Amazon employees claimed the e-commerce giant is listening to civilians through the device with workers sifting through as many as 1,000 voice recordings per shift.
Amazon has said it keeps recordings only to improve products.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New principal at Bivins Elementary hopes to inspire minority students
- President Trump, Barr announce anti-crime surge to several US cities
- Potter County Sheriff’s Office holds a cookout for one of their own who’s wife is battling cancer
- Poll: Biden and Trump neck and neck in Texas, Sen. Cornyn leads Hegar in Senate race
- Death rate staggering in South Texas; calls for ‘hazard pay’ for healthcare workers