Prime Day delay

Amazon will delay its Prime Day special until September, according to a report published in the Wall Street Journal. The delay is for warehouses to continue managing a surge in orders due to the coronavirus.

Amazon plans to delay its annual Prime Day event until September.

It’s a move to let Amazon warehouses continue to manage a surge in orders due to the coronavirus, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The event is usually held in July.

Representatives from Amazon declined to comment on the report.

Amazon previously said it couldn’t predict when one-and two-day shipping would resume, which would be a key for it to have a successful Prime Day event.

