(NBC NEWS) — Prime day delay.
Amazon plans to delay its annual Prime Day event until September.
It’s a move to let Amazon warehouses continue to manage a surge in orders due to the coronavirus, according to the Wall Street Journal.
The event is usually held in July.
Representatives from Amazon declined to comment on the report.
Amazon previously said it couldn’t predict when one-and two-day shipping would resume, which would be a key for it to have a successful Prime Day event.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- COVID-19 pandemic hurting museums worldwide
- Millions of children at risk of malnutrition due to COVID-19 pandemic
- Houston-area cheerleader hospitalized after snake bite that was caught on video
- “Friends” cookbook coming in September
- Poll finds not all Americans are interested in taking a COVID-19 vaccine