Possible return of EA Sports “NCAA Football” game

The video game franchise announced the possibility of a comeback of its popular NCAA Football series, after a vote passed to permit student-athletes to profit from their names, images.

(FOX NEWS) — A game that wore out the fingers and thumbs of players and upped the rivalries between friends Could be making a comeback thanks to a new college sports ruling.

EA Sports says it’s considering a restart to its “NCAA Football” franchise game.

The popular video game pitting NCAA football teams against each other, with fans calling the plays and moves was discontinued after it was sued for profiting off player likenesses without proper compensation.

On Tuesday, the NCAA’s board of governors voted to permit student-athletes to profit off their names and images.

That move could clear the way for a re-boot of the video game.

California also passed a similar law allowing athletes to sign endorsement deals.

No comment yet from EA Sports on when such a re-start could happen.