Police scanner now the most popular paid app

(CNN) — Police scanner apps are surging in popularity after days of riots across the United States.

“5-0 radio police scanner” is one of the top downloaded apps for I-phones.

It costs five dollars to download, making it the top paid app in Apple’s app store on Tuesday.

The police scanner apps give real-time information about incidents involving the deployment of police, fires, shootings, and looting.

Some scanner apps also let protesters listen to live police radio feeds.

The developer for” 5-0 radio police scanner” says the app has had more than a half a million active users tune in since Sunday.

