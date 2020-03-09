Pizza vending machine company raises 10 million of funding

Tech News

Basil Street announcing it raised $10 million in funding before launching in April.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Candy bars, chips, and drinks have a new vending machine competitor.

Basil Street creates vending machines that make gourmet pizza in roughly three minutes.

The company secured ten million dollars in funding allowing for a multi-city pilot program in April.

Some target locations include Texas, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, and Southern California.

The machines could pop up in corporate facilities, major medical facilities, universities, military bases, and sports venues.

Machines would offer a four-cheese pizza, pepperoni, and a “pizza of the month” ranging from $6.95 to $11.95.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss