Philip Morris moving away from cigarettes to vaping

(FOX NEWS) — The Philip Morris International Company, makers of cigarettes and other tobacco products may eventually shift from smoking tobaccos to vaping them, with a new product.

The company saying it wants to phase out cigarettes and move to the alternatives and a new vaping product called “IQOS MESH” playing a big part of that shift.

The device doesn’t burn tobacco but heats it to over 600 degrees Fahrenheit when tobacco releases its taste without combusting.

Philip Morris claims the lower temperature and lack of burning reduce dangerous chemicals.

Philip Morris’ CEO André Calantzopoulos says there’s a “very high full switching rate” meaning people stop smoking cigarettes altogether.

Iqos has been approved by the FDA for US commercialization.

More from MyHighPlains.com: