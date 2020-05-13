Online sales soared in April

E-commerce spikes 49 percent with online sales for food, booze and clothes increasing during COVID-19

(FOX NEWS) — Some Americans are shopping like it’s Black Friday.

Online shopping sent sales soaring 49-percent in April giving e-commerce companies a sales boost similar to the day after Thanksgiving when Americans shop holiday sales.

Computer software company “Adobe” analyzes more than one trillion online transactions throughout 100 million products for its digital economy index and its analysts found a four-point-one percent increase in digital purchasing power year over year.

Adobe also found prices in some categories, like food and electronics, are also up.

Daily online grocery sales have increased 110-percent between March and April.

While electronic sales are up 58-percent and, daily book sales have doubled.

