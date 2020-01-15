NSA alerted Microsoft to Windows security flaw

(CNN) — Microsoft is fixing a major flaw in its Windows operating system that could be exploited by hackers.

The National Security Agency says it recently alerted Microsoft to the security flaw.

The problem concerns a feature that verifies programs installing software on computers for government agencies, businesses, and consumers around the world.

Microsoft issued a software update Tuesday that fixes the problem.

The NSA’s announcement of the flaw and its move to notify the private sector are rare.

NSA’s director of cyber-security says it wants to build trust with private companies.

