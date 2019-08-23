New tech could use facial recognition to buy vending machine items

A video going viral on social media showing a girl using facial recognition at a vending machine to purchase items, no case or card needed.

(FOX NEWS) – The next wave of cashless purchases being tested in china leaving many wondering about the uncertain long-term social consequences.

A business insider-dot-com report shows Chinese technology expert Matthew Brennan sharing a video of a woman in china paying for a drink from a vending machine.

The woman used only facial recognition technology for approval with no cash or card necessary.

Despite the easy transaction, many twitter followers expressing views from concern to horror at potential government controls.

Currently China is using facial recognition in law enforcement and in a “social credit” system that “predicts” behavior and trustworthiness.