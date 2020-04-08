New parental controls released for Netflix

Netflix rolled out a bunch of new parental controls Tuesday that let you see what your kids are watching or block specific shows and movies.

You can set up a profile so that kids can only view specific content, like shows and movies that are only approved for kids or teens.

Experts say it’s easier to do it on a computer.

Just log in and head to the account settings and find profiles.

From there, you can change viewing restrictions per profile.

The changes make it easier for parents to customize settings for their individual children, instead of the one-size-fits all approach.

