New Microsoft folding phone

Microsoft made a surprise announcement Wednesday of a new two-screened android smartphone, the surface duo. The device will launch in late 2020, in time for the holiday season.

It is an Android device and features two side-by-side 5-and-a-half inch displays connected by a 360-degree hinge.

The surface duo incorporates elements of windows 10X, a new operating system meant for hybrid devices.

It can also run two different apps at the same time on the separate screens.

