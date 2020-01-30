New emojis are coming to your phone

Tech News

117 new emojis will come to the iPhone and more later this year

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — New emojis, coming to your phone. 117 of them!

The new emojis will arrive in 2020 on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android and other devices.

Additions in emoji version 13.0 include Italian hand, ninjas, anatomical body parts, disguised face, new animals. Also, food, parents feeding baby and much more.

