New emojis are coming to your phone

(FOX NEWS) — New emojis, coming to your phone. 117 of them!
The new emojis will arrive in 2020 on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android and other devices.
Additions in emoji version 13.0 include Italian hand, ninjas, anatomical body parts, disguised face, new animals. Also, food, parents feeding baby and much more.
