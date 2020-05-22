Netflix to delete inactive accounts

Netflix will start asking customers who haven't used its platform in the past year if they want to keep their subscriptions, the company announced Thursday. If a customer doesn't respond, Netflix will automatically cancel the subscription.

The move is extremely unusual among subscription-based companies.

Netflix says its inactive accounts represent less than half of one percent of its overall member base.

