Netflix to delete inactive accounts

(NBC NEWS) — Netflix says it will start weeding out inactive accounts.
The streaming giant says this week it will start asking customers who haven’t used its platform in the past year if they want to keep their subscription.
If a customer doesn’t respond, Netflix will automatically cancel the account.
The move is extremely unusual among subscription-based companies.
Netflix says its inactive accounts represent less than half of one percent of its overall member base.
