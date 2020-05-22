Nearly half of Twitter accounts talking about the virus are likely bots

(FOX NEWS) — Researchers examining tweets about the coronavirus making some surprising findings.
Carnegie Mellon University researchers say they’ve examined nearly 200 million tweets discussing the coronavirus since January and they now believe nearly half of them are likely “Bots” meaning the content is from an automated application and not an actual human.
Researchers say the amount of “Bot” activity is about twice as much as they’d predicted right now, based on natural disasters, crises and elections.
The researchers say they used “Bot-hunting” tools that flag tweets based on mass amounts of postings at once or from multiple locations, in short amount of times.
It’s believed the bots may match Russian and Chinese profiles.
