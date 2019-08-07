Nearly half of Americans own digital assistant

(CNN) – Americans love their digital assistants!

So much so – the number of voice assistants used worldwide could rise from 2.5 billion in 2018 to 8 billion in 2023, that’s according to Juniper Research.

A recent survey by Clutch found that 48-percent of respondents in the United States owned a digital assistant, and 33-percent planned to buy one within the next three years.

The firm also found that 69-percent of voice assistant owners used their devices every day.

The number of voice developers have added thousands of skills to both platforms, which allow users to buy things, order food, hail rides, stream music, control smart-home devices, and more.