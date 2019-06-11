NASA building Mars 2020 rover, you can watch live

Scientists are building the next Mars rover and you can watch the action live.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory has a web camera feed that shows where this technological marvel is being assembled and tested.

They call the camera "seeing 2020" in reference to the launch window, scheduled to begin July 17, 2020.

The camera does not have audio but JPL's social media team hosts several web chats a week to answer questions.

There are still several months where the rover will be at JPL's California facility before it ships to Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It is scheduled to reach Mars on February 18, 2021 when it will begin looking for signs of past life and collecting samples.

NASA set up a special web page for the camera's feed and it is also on JPL's YouTube page.

