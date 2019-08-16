More than 1 in 3 Americans have been hacked

Research revealing what people are willing to do to avoid being hacked and having their identity stolen.

(FOX NEWS) – The internet can be a dangerous place with more than one in three Americans getting hacked or having their identity stolen.

This, according to a new “OnePoll” study examining information security in the digital age.

Researchers found people will pay a pretty penny for privacy.

The study revealing 50 percent of hacking victims would buy back their information if it were leaked online.

The average price someone would be willing to place on their stolen data comes in at around $30,000.

Analysts say 70 percent of people make sure to have difficult passwords to crack for gaining access to banking and other financial details online.

But, the study also found 28 percent of people around the world have experienced a hack of some kind.