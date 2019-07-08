More and more teens in the United States are ditching Facebook

The study shows that more and more Generation Z Americans are ditching the nation's largest social media platform

Facebook may be making more money than ever – but younger users are abandoning the service in droves.

According to a survey of Gen-Z Americans from Business Insider, 30-percent of users say Facebook is an app they don’t use anymore.

Some participants said Facebook has become outdated and boring while others say the social media site is unappealing and clogged with family members.

The survey says other apps falling out of favor with Gen-Z include the messaging app Kik and video calling service Skype.