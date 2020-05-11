Microsoft new feature to end ‘reply all’ email mistakes

(CNN) — You can say goodbye to reply all e-mails.
Microsoft has a solution to the problem that has annoyed workplaces for decades.
The tech giant now lets customers detect and stop “Reply-all email storms.”
People who have mistakenly sent replies to everyone who was cc’ed on an email resulted in overstuffed inboxes with e-mails that aren’t necessary.
It can also slow down servers.
Microsoft said in a statement that blocking these email chains will help benefit big organizations.
The company says the idea came from a 1997 incident at Microsoft when an employee asked to be taken off an email list and sent it to 13,000 others.
Many people responded with “Me too” resulting in 15-million generated messages and causing Microsoft’s servers to a crawl.
