Microsoft delays launch of Airpod rival earbuds

Microsoft delays the launch of earbuds intended to rival Apple Airpods

by: CNN

(CNN) — Microsoft is pushing back the launch of its new Surface Earbuds.

The company unveiled the new devices in October as a rival to Apple’s Airpods.

They are receptive to touch, able to translate speech, and comes with Microsoft’s smart digital assistant Cortana built in.

The surface earbuds were supposed to launch before the holiday season.

Now Microsoft says they will debut in the spring of 2020.

