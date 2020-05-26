Mental health apps are growing in popularity

The pandemic has Americans turning to mental health apps to deal with their feelings

(FOX NEWS) — Americans are reaching for their smartphones for mental health help more than ever.

App-market intelligence firm Sensor Tower says the top 20 mental wellness apps were downloaded about 4 million times by first-time users April alone.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll from the same time period showed roughly 45 percent of adults felt worry and stress from the coronavirus had a negative impact on their mental health.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: