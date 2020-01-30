Leaked report shows UN servers were hacked in apparent espionage operation

Hackers infiltrated UN offices in Geneva and Vienna last year in an apparent espionage operation, and their identity and the extent of the data they obtained remains unknown.

(FOX NEWS) — The United Nations has apparently been infiltrated by hackers.

An internal UN document that was leaked to media outlets says last year, sophisticated hackers infiltrated UN offices in Geneva and Vienna.

It was apparently an espionage operation.

The identity of the hackers and the extent of the data they stole is not clear.

Dozens of servers were reportedly compromised – including servers at the UN Human Rights Office. That’s where sensitive data is collected.

The office has often been a target of criticism from autocratic governments for exposing human rights abuses.

