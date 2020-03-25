Kids workout indoor during lockdown

(FOX NEWS) — While school is out in the United Kingdom, some students are staying active with some help from YouTube.
Trainer Joe Wicks is using his YouTube channel to help get children moving by posting half-hour PE training videos.
These workouts include jogging and stretching exercises that were made with children in mind.
