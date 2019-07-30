Keep cool with a wearable air conditioner

(FOX NEWS) – Do you ever wish you could take the AC with you on walks during those hot summer days?

This new sony product helps you do just that.

Stay cool for the summer with the “Reon Pocket” a wearable air conditioner.

Sony’s first flight program is crowdfunding for the game-changing device aimed at keeping you chill using electrical currents.

The device is said to be about the size of a cellphone slipping into a pouch behind your neck in a specialized shirt.

The lightweight Reon Pocket can be easily worn under any of your clothes to offer relief from the hot summer days.

Unfortunately, the device is currently only available to be ordered in Japan.