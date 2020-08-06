Instagram's TikTok copycat Reels is now available in the US

(CNN) — Instagram’s copycat version of TikTok is now available in the US and more than 50 other countries.

The short-form video feature is called Reels and it was launched on Wednesday.

Instagram owner Facebook has a habit of copying features from rivals and Reels is nearly a carbon copy of TikTok

Like TikTok, Reels lets Instagram users make 15-second videos set to music or audio including special effects.

It comes amid uncertainty about TikTok’s future in the US.

Recent days have seen threats from president trump to ban TikTok, as well as discussion about a potential US take-over of the app by Microsoft.

Trump also threatened a shutdown if an acquisition of TikTok doesn’t include a “Substantial amount of money” going to the US treasury.

