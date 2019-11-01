Instagram shuts down a controversial app

(FOX NEWS) — Instagram is shutting down its association with a controversial app that many say contributes to a growing problem.

An app called “Like Patrol” combs through Instagram data and allows users to track the social interactions of people they follow.

The culling of the data is called scraping and Instagram says scraping violates its policies and it’ll be taking action against any companies doing it some people say the process is like a form of stalking.

“Like Patrol” launched in July and costs just under three-dollars per week, or $80 a year.

Instagram has sent a cease-and-desist order to “Like Patrol” in order to shut it down.