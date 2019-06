In an effort to combat bullying, Instagram may be deleting its "likes".

Instagram may be doing away with its “like” feature.

The social media platform announcing tuesday its efforts to prevent bullying on the app including a push to remove the feature allowing other people to see how many likes your posts receive.

The company says they want to push followers to focus more on the content, rather than the recognition.

A test run of the feature is said to begin in Canada later this week.